Report: Barcelona's Sergino Dest 'on List ' of Chelsea's January Transfer Targets

Barcelona and USMNT defender Sergino Dest is on the list of Chelsea's January transfer targets, according to reports.

The Blues are in the market for a new wing-back after injuries to both Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

As per Nathan Gissing, Chelsea have enquired about Dest and he is 'on the list'.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Previous reports as early as November had linked the Blues for a move for the Barcelona defender, who could join up with his national teammate in London.

The Blues missed out on Achraf Hakimi in the summer, who opted to sign for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Chelsea and could dip back into the market for a right wing-back after James picked up an injury against Brighton.

The defender is ruled out for up to six weeks whilst Chilwell is out until the end of the season.

Dest can provide cover for both the left side and right side, familiar with playing in a back five.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea changed their system due to lack of defensive options against Tottenham Hotspur, opting to play a back four instead in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

It was reported that it would take €35 million to tempt Barcelona into selling Dest this window, with Roman Abramovich only prepared to offer €25 million for the American in order to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of the defender and believes that he has the quality to compete in the Chelsea squad, but the London club will have to pay up to bring him to England.



