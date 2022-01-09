Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Barcelona's Sergino Dest Seen as Chelsea's 'Second Option' in January Transfer Window

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest is seen as Chelsea's second option in the January transfer window as they search for cover for their wing-back position.

Reece James is out for weeks with a torn hamstring, whilst Ben Chilwell has been ruled out until the end of the season.

As per Rudy Galetti, the defender is a secondary option for Chelsea as they follow the full-back.

imago1007678993h

This comes as Bayern Munich have shown interest in the USMNT player, who is out of favour under new Barcelona manager Xavi.

It is thought that the club could be willing to sacrifice the full-back to make wages available.

Read More

Barcelona would request €25 million or €30 million for the defender, however he is only Chelsea's secondary option.

It is unclear as to who the first option for Chelsea is but it has been reported that Thomas Tuchel has made recalling Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Lyon as his 'priority' for the January transfer window.

imago1007712855h

Everton's Lucas Digne has also been a mentioned target for the European Champions, with the Frenchman falling out of favour on Merseyside. 

The Blues were linked with Dest, who can play both right and left, and are set to receive a verdict as to whether they are able to sign the USMNT player.

Dest could be a favourable option as Tuchel is believed to rate the defender, who may be available to join Stamford Bridge during the winter transfer window.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007681240h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona's Sergino Dest Seen as Chelsea's 'Second Option' in January Transfer Window

13 seconds ago
imago1009010732h
News

Chesterfield CEO Thanks Chelsea for Warm Welcome During Third Round FA Cup Tie

30 minutes ago
imago1009018068h
News

'I'm Ready for Whatever is Asked of Me' - Marcus Bettinelli on His Role at Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1009014989h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Assesses Chelsea's FA Cup Chances for 2021/22 Season

1 hour ago
imago1008394252h
News

Lewis Hall Hoping for More Opportunities After Chelsea Debut

2 hours ago
imago1007904789h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Unlikely to Sign Lucas Digne With Everton Keen on Permanent Move

2 hours ago
imago0044481648h
Features/Opinions

Chelsea Fans React to FA Cup Fourth Round Draw vs Plymouth Argyle

2 hours ago
imago1009018148h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Receive Verdict as to Whether or Not They Can Sign Dest in January

3 hours ago