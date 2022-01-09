Report: Barcelona's Sergino Dest Seen as Chelsea's 'Second Option' in January Transfer Window

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest is seen as Chelsea's second option in the January transfer window as they search for cover for their wing-back position.

Reece James is out for weeks with a torn hamstring, whilst Ben Chilwell has been ruled out until the end of the season.

As per Rudy Galetti, the defender is a secondary option for Chelsea as they follow the full-back.

This comes as Bayern Munich have shown interest in the USMNT player, who is out of favour under new Barcelona manager Xavi.

It is thought that the club could be willing to sacrifice the full-back to make wages available.

Barcelona would request €25 million or €30 million for the defender, however he is only Chelsea's secondary option.

It is unclear as to who the first option for Chelsea is but it has been reported that Thomas Tuchel has made recalling Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Lyon as his 'priority' for the January transfer window.

Everton's Lucas Digne has also been a mentioned target for the European Champions, with the Frenchman falling out of favour on Merseyside.

The Blues were linked with Dest, who can play both right and left, and are set to receive a verdict as to whether they are able to sign the USMNT player.

Dest could be a favourable option as Tuchel is believed to rate the defender, who may be available to join Stamford Bridge during the winter transfer window.

