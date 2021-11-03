Report: Barcelona's Sergino Dest Valuation Revealed as Chelsea Prepare January Bid

Barcelona's valuation of right-back Sergino Dest has been revealed as Chelsea prepare a bid for the USMNT star, according to reports in Spain.

Ronald Koeman was dismissed as manager of the Catalan club, leaving Dest's future in doubt.

As per El Nacional via Barca Universal, Barcelona would be willing to sell Dest for €35 million.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

However, Roman Abramovich is only prepared to offer €25 million for the American in order to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

The defender is a teammate of Christian Pulisic on the US Men's National Team and joined Barcelona from Ajac back in 2020 but could depart after a season and a half in Spain.

Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta are the current options for Tuchel at wing-back but the Spaniard is utilised as the first choice centre-back on the right hand side of Chelsea's defence.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The Blues missed out on Achraf Hakimi in the summer, who opted to sign for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Chelsea and could dip back into the market for a wing-back, with Dest emerging as an option.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of the defender and believes that he has the quality to compete in the Chelsea squad, but the London club will have to pay up to bring him to England.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube