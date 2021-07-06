Report: Bayer Leverkusen Defender Edmond Tapsoba Hints at Chelsea Transfer Amid Arsenal Interest

Bayer Leverkusen's 22-year-old central defender Edmond Tapsoba has dropped a hint regarding a potential move to Chelsea.

Tapsoba is highly rated in Germany and has been linked to Arsenal recently.

In an interview with Afriquesports, Tapsoba dropped a possible hint to link himself with a move to the Blue side of London.

The defender is a giant, standing at 6'3 Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

Tapsoba has made 61 appearances for Leverkusen, scoring two goals as well as earning 14 caps for his country, Burkina Faso. His athleticism and physical attributes has seen the defender attract interest from Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal.

Chelsea could go head to head with Arsenal once again, following reports that the London clubs are set to battle it out for Brighton defender Ben White.

Cheslea are in the market for a new central defender according to reports with Marquinhos and Raphael Varane also being lined up. Tapsoba could prove to be an alternative option for the Blues, who have a good relationship with Leverkusen following the transfer of Kai Havertz last season.

Tapsoba going head to head with Chelsea target Erling Haaland Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

However, the defender admitted that there is nothing concrete with Chelsea as of yet.

He said: “Chelsea for the moment, there is nothing concrete, nothing official. I will start my season with Bayer Leverkusen.

We keep our fingers crossed for God to guide us to the right path.”

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acqusitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

