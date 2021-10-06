Report: 'Untouchable' - Bayer Leverkusen Send Chelsea Message Over Florian Wirtz's Future

Bayer Leverkusen have revealed that Florian Wirtz is considered 'untouchable' despite interest from Chelsea and several other clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old is turning heads after impressing in the Bundesliga this season.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano, the German star is considered untouchable by his current side.

Sipa USA

It was previously reported that Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are set to battle it out for the 18-year-old but Bayern Munich are currently frontrunners for the Bundesliga talent.

The transfer saga could be similar to that which saw Kai Havertz leave Bayer Leverkusen for Chelsea last summer as the Blues beat off a host of potential suitors to secure the signing of the German, with Leverkusen labelling Havertz as untouchable at the time.

The German Wirtz has a contract which expires in 2026, meaning that a heft fee would likely be required to tempt the German club into selling.

Photo by Friso Gentsch/dpa/Sipa USA

What has been said about Wirtz's future?

Bayer Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes previously provided an update on Wirtz's future.

He said: "He has a long contract until 2026.

"We do not have to sell players early. We want to develop him, develop our team and club with him.

"So, there are rumours, okay. You cannot avoid that, but it's not our goal to sell him. The players at one time or point in their career make the next step to world-class level, that's okay for us, but not too early. He is a really young player."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube