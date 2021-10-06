October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Bayer Leverkusen Send Chelsea Message Over Florian Wirtz's Future

Untouchable.
Author:

Bayer Leverkusen have revealed that Florian Wirtz is considered 'untouchable' despite interest from Chelsea and several other clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old is turning heads after impressing in the Bundesliga this season.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano, the German star is considered untouchable by his current side.

sipa_35241015

It was previously reported that Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are set to battle it out for the 18-year-old but Bayern Munich are currently frontrunners for the Bundesliga talent.

The transfer saga could be similar to that which saw Kai Havertz leave Bayer Leverkusen for Chelsea last summer as the Blues beat off a host of potential suitors to secure the signing of the German, with Leverkusen labelling Havertz as untouchable at the time.

The German Wirtz has a contract which expires in 2026, meaning that a heft fee would likely be required to tempt the German club into selling. 

sipa_35419620

What has been said about Wirtz's future?

Bayer Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes previously provided an update on Wirtz's future.

He said: "He has a long contract until 2026.

"We do not have to sell players early. We want to develop him, develop our team and club with him.

"So, there are rumours, okay. You cannot avoid that, but it's not our goal to sell him. The players at one time or point in their career make the next step to world-class level, that's okay for us, but not too early. He is a really young player."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35399073
Transfer News

Report: 'Untouchable' - Bayer Leverkusen Send Chelsea Message Over Florian Wirtz's Future

45 seconds ago
Sule cover 2
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea on Red Alert as Niklas Sule 'Likely' to Leave Bayern Munich

30 minutes ago
sipa_35119381 (1)
Features/Opinions

Chelsea Fans Confident of Tino Livramento Returning to Stamford Bridge One Day Following Saints Switch

1 hour ago
Rice Fred
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Make Chelsea Target Declan Rice 'Transfer Priority'

1 hour ago
sipa_35368970
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Nkunku 'Diseplls' Doubts of Tuchel Amid €60M Valuation

2 hours ago
sipa_35419620
Transfer News

Agent of Chelsea Target Florian Wirtz Breaks Silence on Bayer Leverkusen Future

2 hours ago
sipa_35377579
Transfer News

Report: RB Leipzig Set Christopher Nkunku Valuation Amid Chelsea Interest

2 hours ago
sipa_35417618
News

International Watch: Jorginho, Marcos Alonso & Cesar Azpilicueta to Face Off as Italy Play Spain in Nations League

3 hours ago