September 30, 2021
Report: Bayern Leverkusen Director Provides Update on Chelsea Target Wirtz Amid Bayern Munich, Arsenal & Liverpool Interest

Chelsea have been given an update on transfer target Florian Wirtz, according to reports.

The Blues are believed to be interested in signing the German hot prospect, who currently features for Bundesliga outfit Bayern Leverkusen.

At just 18-year-old, he is surely one for the future, especially with links to the likes of Chelsea.

In an interview with Stats Perform via Football.London, Leverkusen's sporting director Simon Rolfes provided an update about their stance on the youngster's future.

sipa_35254951

He said: "He has a long contract until 2026. 

"We do not have to sell players early. We want to develop him, develop our team and club with him,"

Arsenal are also said to be keeping an eye on the attacking midfielder, who could be set for a move to the Premier League in the future.

Rolfes continued: "So, there are rumours, okay. You cannot avoid that, but it's not our goal to sell him. The players at one time or point in their career make the next step to world-class level, that's okay for us, but not too early. He is a really young player,"

sipa_35241070

A similar situation occured last season as Chelsea snapped up Kai Havertz from Leverkusen before having to enter a bidding war for the 22-year-old.

Rolfes mentioned the transfer as he said: “That was also with Kai (Havertz) – he was also extraordinary and some years with us and then maybe there's the next step. But not too early.”

