Report: Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund Interested in Chelsea's Armando Broja

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are the latest clubs to show interest in Chelsea striker Armando Broja during his impressive Premier League loan spell at Southampton.

The 20-year-old has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs and now it appears that Europe's finest are looking at him.

As per Express Sport, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have signalled interest in signing Broja.

imago1009078925h

Broja has netted six Premier League goals and contributed one assist  for the Saints so far this season, catching the eye.

And if Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund want to make a move for the Albanian, they will face hefty competition.

Read More

Arsenal were reported as the latest club interested in the youngster as Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed that talks were underway between Chelsea and Southampton over the Albanian.

He said:“Then it’s also about Chelsea and what they want. There are a lot of talks to be had. But Martin (Semmens) is on this and Broja should concentrate on his game.”

imago1009782749h

West Ham United are also interested in a move for Broja, with Leeds United, Everton and Wolves also reportedly joining the race for the forward.

Despite the interest Chelsea are in no rush to decide Broja's future in London and he could be handed a chance to impress Thomas Tuchel in pre-season to earn his place in the Blues squad.

It is thought it would be unlikely that Chelsea let Broja leave to a European rival as the decision could come back to bite the Blues.

imago1009078926h
