Report: Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund Monitoring Chelsea Striker Armando Broja

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are two of several clubs showing interest in Chelsea forward Armando Broja, according to reports.

Broja, 20, is currently on loan at Southampton for the 2021/22 season and his performances have caught the attention from clubs across Europe ahead of the summer transfer window.

He is contracted until June 2026 with Chelsea after signing a long-term deal last summer before heading out on loan.

But the Albania international is already wanted by Southampton for next season, with West Ham and Arsenal also keen on the Chelsea striker.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Clubs across Europe are linked with Broja, and two of those clubs have now been revealed, as per the latest reports.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on the Chelsea loanee ahead of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are yet to hold talks with Broja over his long-term future at the club, however Thomas Tuchel wants him to focus on the football and ignore all speculation between now and the end of the season.

“He is our player and he is doing good," said the Chelsea head coach last month. "But at the same time it is only half the season. He needs to continue to improve and to make his statement at Southampton.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"We have a reason why they are our players. They have quality, mentality. They are now out there on their own in different environments, different clubs and proving themselves. Armando is getting better and better.

"He is a very unique player with some very unique strengths in his game. His speed, he is robust. He is a goal scorer. First of all it is not the moment to discuss about summer. It is the moment for him to stay calm and keep on improving."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube