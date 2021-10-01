Report: Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund Monitoring Timo Werner's Situation At Chelsea

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are both keeping tabs on Timo Werner's future at Chelsea, according to reports.

The 25-year-old's position at Chelsea has become uncertain in recent days after he was snubbed entirely during the 1-0 defeat to Juventus on Wednesday night.

Werner, who lead the line against Manchester City last weekend, was left on the bench despite Thomas Tuchel's side needing a goal in Turin. The likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley and Callum Hudson-Odoi were all preferred to come on from the bench against the Italian side.

It was claimed Werner would reassess his future in west London if he couldn't force his way into Tuchel's starting XI at Chelsea.

Werner's £47.5 million arrival has been underwhelming after his incredible goalscoring record at RB Leipzig, and a return to the Bundesliga could be on the cards if he opts to leave.

As per the Standard, both Bayern and Dortmund are watching the German's situation in case a decision is made for him to leave Stamford Bridge.

Werner has only bagged one goal this season in seven matches in all competitions. That was against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. He is yet to feature in the Champions League this season, with others preferred to lead the attack alongside £97.5 million signing Romelu Lukaku.

His future is one to watch. If he continues to miss out, and remains a back up under Tuchel, it looks increasingly likely that a decision will be needed to be made over whether he remains at Chelsea, or if it is time to cut ties and leave for a fresh start.

