Report: Bayern Munich Consider Chelsea's Andreas Christensen as Antonio Rudiger Alternative

Bayern Munich are considering Andreas Christensen as an alternative for Chelsea teammate Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

Both defenders are out of contract at the end of the season and could be headed for the exit door.

As per Goal, Christensen could be considered as an alternative if they fail to land Rudiger in the summer.

The report states that Rudiger's wage demands could prove to be too high for Bayern, meaning they will search for other options such as Christensen.

It was reported that Rudiger had been offered a new deal at Chelsea worth £140,000-a-week, while the defender wants a contract worth £200,000-a-week.

These demands may be too steep for Bayern, who could turn their attention to the Dane Christensen instead.

Christensen has recently changed the agency of his representatives as contract talks broke down between him and Chelsea.

He was reportedly close to signing a new deal within the last couple of months but is yet to have signed on the dotted line, with talks believed to have stalled.

Therefore, Bayern Munich could look to take advantage of the situation and offer him a contract as from January onwards, the defender can talk to foreign clubs.

It is believed that the defender has 'no intention' of staying at Chelsea following the breakdown of talks.

If Bayern are to make a move they will have to act quickly as Barcelona had 'almost closed negotiations' for the defender, according to reports.

