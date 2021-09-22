Report: Bayern Munich Contact Antonio Rudiger's Agent Over Potential Free Transfer

German Champions Bayern Munich have contacted Antonio Rudiger's agent and brother Sahr Senesie over a potential Bundesliga return according to reports.

The German international is out of contract next summer and is free to talk to foreign clubs from January due to the Bosman rule.

As per Christian Falk, Bayern Munich have already contacted the defender's agent over a potential free transfer next summer.

Thomas Tuchel would be reluctant to see his player depart

It was previously reported that Rudiger would be happy to stay at Chelsea as long as his wage demands were met.

The 28-year-old elite defender believes that his next move will likely be the last 'big-money deal' of his career so is keen to ensure that he will recieve a huge financial package whether that is from Chelsea or elsewhere.

The Blues would likely need to double the defender's wages to see him stay as he could be offered a higher financial package if he chooses to move abroad as Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also interested.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Rudiger has been on fine form since Thomas Tuchel took over as Chelsea boss earlier in the year and was shortlisted for UEFA Defender of the Year as Chelsea lifted the Champions League trophy back in May.

Chelsea will be keen to sort Rudiger's future as soon as possible but the defender could well see a move back to Germany, where he previously featured for Stuttgart.

It is thought that the Blues will then reignite their interest in Sevilla's Jules Kounde, who they failed to sign in the previous transfer window if Rudiger departs.

