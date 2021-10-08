Report: Bayern Munich Could Eye Move for Timo Werner

    • October 8, 2021
    Report: Bayern Munich Could Eye Move for Chelsea Forward Timo Werner

    Bayern Munich could potentially make a move for Chelsea's Timo Werner, according to reports. 

    He only joined the Blues last summer but rumours have suggested the Bundesliga Champions may be interested in acquiring his services.

    The German has played in his native country for the majority of his career, having arrived in west London from RB Leipzig.

    According to Sport1, Bayern could be interested in signing the attacker.

    It is said a move would be dependent on the future of Robert Lewandowski, who's current deal is set to expire in 2023.

    As well as this, if a move for Erling Haaland from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund is not feasible, then Werner could be the next option on their list.

    The German international has a contract at the Blues until 2025, so a large fee would be needed to prise him away from the European Champions.

    Werner has had an interesting time at Chelsea so far.

    He appeared to struggle with the Premier League and was on the end of some poor misses last season. However he ended the campaign with 27 goal contributions, the most of any player in the Blues squad.

    The current campaign hasn't seen him feature too much, with the arrival of Romelu Lukaku limiting his appearances in the side. 

    His first goal of the season came against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, and his second was netted late on against Southampton last weekend in the Premier League.

    Werner is currently on international duty with Germany, alongside fellow Blues Kai Havertz and Antonio Rudiger.

