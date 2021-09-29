Report: Bayern Munich Currently Not Considering a Swap Deal Between Pulisic and Sané

Bayern Munich are currently not in talks for a swap deal between Leroy Sané and Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, according to reports.

Sané had previously been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge after it was reported that Thomas Tuchel was interested in the former Manchester City star.

Christian Pulisic was thus assumed to be one player who would fit as a potential swap for the German international, having already played in the Bundesliga and proven he is a talent.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are currently not considering any negotiation for a swap deal between the two players.

No talks are ongoing as of yet despite speculation surrounding the transfer.

Christian Pulisic has spent a lot of times on the sidelines at Chelsea due to injury recently, having only made two appearances so far this season.

He featured heavily in the club's 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns, exciting Chelsea fans all over the country with his quick feet and mazy runs at such a young age.

It may come as a surprise to football fans that Tuchel was interested in Sané, considering how many wide options Chelsea already have.

With the likes of Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech as well as Timo Werner, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz who can all play out wide as well, it should come as a surprise that Tuchel would want to bring him in ahead of the youth of Pulisic.

However, due to his injury trouble, and a struggle to fit into Tuchel's new system at Chelsea, Pulisic hasn't hit the ground running the way he would have liked to under the German manager, and despite a stunning first season at the club, his position may be in question soon.

