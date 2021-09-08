Report: Bayern Munich Eye Timo Werner Move If Erling Haaland Transfer Fails

Bayern Munich are considering a move for Chelsea forward Timo Werner, according to reports.

The 25-year-old joined Chelsea last summer from RB Leipzig and had a mixed time in England during his debut season, scoring 12 goals and making 15 assists in 52 appearances under the guidance of Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

Werner faces more competition in the Chelsea side this season following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku and has made three appearances in all competitions so far.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Links with a move away after just one season have been previously rubbished however a fresh report from Sport1 in Germany claims Bayern are eyeing the Germany international.

Werner's name has been discussed at the Bundesliga side since Julian Nagelsmann's arrival, and should they fail to land Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund as well as Robert Lewandowski, then they Werner would be their 'top candidate' to lead the Bavarian line

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel believes Werner will benefit from new teammate Lukaku after he returned to the club in the summer from Inter Milan.

"I truly believe that this can be a big upgrade for him (Werner). "Having the attention on Romelu, who likes to be in the centre of the pitch and to fight physically with defenders, can create space for Timo. He can play a bit wider than he used to play for us last season."

He added: "And to play around Romelu, who is like the reference as a no.9 and in the attack, he hopefully gives Timo the freedom and the space to play around him and to feel that it’s easier to find more dangerous spaces and start scoring again."

