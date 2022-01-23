Report: Bayern Munich Hold Talks With Andreas Christensen Over Free Transfer

Bayern Munich have expressed their interest in Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, according to reports.

Christensen, 25, is set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer in a free transfer when his contract expires having yet to agree an extension.

The club believed they had struck an agreement with the Denmark international last summer but a change in demands, and recently a switch in representatives, has seen Christensen's future become uncertain.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

He is currently able to speak to foreign clubs and can agree a pre-contract ahead of the summer. Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona have shown interest, with the former believed to have withdrawn their interest while Barcelona lead the race.

Now it has been revealed by Sport1 in Germany that Bayern Munich contacted Christensen's representatives in December to indicate that they are interested in the central defender.

Bayern are also keeping tabs on Antonio Rudiger, another Blues defender who is out of contract this summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

Christensen is currently out after testing positive for Covid-19 and is expected to return next week.

Tuchel confirmed his unavailability to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon ahead of the winter break which will see much of the Blues have a week off.

“No. He is not with the team yet. We hope he is back in training next week.”

The Chelsea boss added: "After the Tottenham game we have the chance to give the majority of the players another days off because we simply need it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube