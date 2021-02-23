Report: Bayern Munich make contact with Chelsea over Christian Pulisic

Bayern Munich have reportedly enquired about the availability of Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic.

The 22-year-old has shown glimpses of his true quality and potential since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

Pulisic was a key figure in the Blues securing Champions League football this season but has struggled to find his post-lockdown form this season, so far.

And it is being reported by TodoFichajes that Bayern Munich have asked Chelsea about the American as they look to replace Kingsley Coman who is set to leave this season.

The report states that Chelsea would want negotiations to start tat €60 million with the German club.

Pulisic has only started once for the Blues since reuniting with boss Thomas Tuchel, that was against Barnsley in the FA Cup earlier in February.

Tuchel knows Pulisic has what it takes to make it in west London and has challenged him to be ready when he is given the chance.

"Chelsea bought Christian for a reason - for his quality, for his potential and it’s our job to bring out the best in him," said Tuchel.

"He proved in many weeks that he has the level to be a Chelsea regular player, to have a big impact at this club and it’s a challenge now to maintain the level and to keep improving.

"It’s sometimes like this and the main thing for Christian is to stay positive, keep his head up and be ready because he can have a big impact when he starts and he can have a big impact when he comes from the bench with his intensity."

Pulisic could feature for the Blues on Tuesday night against Atletico Madrid after Tuchel confirmed he would travel with the squad to Bucharest.

