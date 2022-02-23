Skip to main content
Report: Bayern Munich Make Fresh Approach for Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has received a fresh transfer approach from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, according to reports. 

The Blues man has been at the club since 2012, rising through the ranks at Cobham to become a key part of the first team. 

However his current deal at the west London side is set to expire at the end of the season, with some of Europe's top clubs showing an interest in signing him should he leave Chelsea. 

imago1009992900h

According to Sport Bild, Bayern have made a new approach to Christensen's agents in the hopes of securing a deal for the defender.

However, they believe that the 25-year-old is focused on Chelsea and is letting his representatives 'do the work', with the Danish international not wanting to speak to other clubs himself.

Read More

Sport Witness have also reported on the news of the approach from Sport Bild, with the reigning Bundesliga champions said to have 'lodged a long-term interest' in Christensen.

It is believed they are looking to find a replacement for the Borussia Dortmund bound Niklas Sule, who had actually been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in the past.

imago1009014856h (1)

Since his arrival around ten years ago, Christensen has made 153 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, scoring twice and assisting twice from defence.

Both of his goals for the club have come this season, with his first coming against Malmo in the Champions League group stage, before he netted his second in the FA Cup third round against Chesterfield.

