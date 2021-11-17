Report: Bayern Munich Ready to Offer Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Huge Contract

Bayern Munich are ready to offer Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger a huge salary to help him join the side, according to reports.

The Blues centre-back joined the club from Roma in 2017, making 164 appearances since arriving in west London.

However, the German's contract is set to expire next summer and little progress has been made between him and the club over a new deal.

According to SPORTBILD, German giants Munich are willing to offer the defender a contract worth around €12 million a year.

He is currently earning €6 million a year on his deal at Chelsea, and a recent offer of €8.5 million was said to be a 'slap in the face' for the German international.

Rudiger has also been attracting attention from the likes of Real Madrid and PSG over a potential move, but there is believed to be a chance of strong competition should clubs want to sign him.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a highly successful career at the Blues since his arrival, collecting winners' medals in the FA Cup, the Europa League, the Champions League and the Super Cup.

He has also scored eight goals and assisted four during his time so far.

Rudiger is not the only defender at Chelsea who could potentially be out of contract next summer. Andreas Christensen is also believed to be in negotiations with the club over a new deal, but nothing has been finalised as of yet.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva will also see their current deals expire in June.

