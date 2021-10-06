October 6, 2021
Report: Bayern Munich & Real Madrid Are Not in 'Advanced Talks' With Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

A boost for Chelsea.
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is not in advanced talks with Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The defender has been linked with a move to both the European giants as his Chelsea contract expires next summer.

As per Fabrizio Romano via Twitch, the German is not in advanced talks regarding a move to either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

It has been revealed that Rudiger is amongst Thomas Tuchel's favourite players amid interest from elsewhere.

Chelsea boss Tuchel has urged Chelsea to tie him down beyond next summer with Bayern Munich, Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid circling and keeping tabs on his situation.

The news comes after Rudiger sent a warning regarding his future, stating that he will make a decision for himself.

"I make my decisions for myself, they are dependent on no one," responded the defender on his future and whether a move to Bayern Munich depends on Niklas Sule's future. 

Bayern Munich director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic distanced the German giants from the rumours, casting his future away from Chelsea into doubt.

The Blues will be hoping to reach an agreement with the defender, who has become a pivotal part of Tuchel's Chelsea side, being nominated for September's Premier League Player of the Month.

