Report: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & PSG 'Watching Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Situation Closely'

October 5, 2021
Report: Three European Clubs 'Watching Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Situation Closely'

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all keeping close tabs on Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

Rudiger is set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season when his current deal expires. No agreement has been struck between the parties over an extension as of yet. 

The 28-year-old is an integral part of Thomas Tuchel's squad and defence, but the demands of Rudiger and Chelsea's willingness are far apart. 

Chelsea had an offer of £125,000-a-week rejected by the German. Rudiger is holding out for a wage of around £200,000-a-week.

Tuchel is urging Chelsea to get on with it and to increase their offer to ensure the German stays at the club beyond next summer. 

And as per the Daily Express, several clubs are ready to pounce should Rudiger become available on a free transfer. 

They claim that Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all 'watching the situation closely', while Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a switch for the 28-year-old.

Time is running out for Chelsea to get a deal sorted for the German defender. In January he will be free to agree a pre-contract with foreign clubs if no extension is signed at Stamford Bridge. 

