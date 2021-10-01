Report: Bayern Munich & Real Madrid Ready to Match Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Contract Demands

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are both ready to make their move to match Antonio Rudiger's contract wishes, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is into the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and the club are 'no closer' to agreeing a new deal with the central defender.

He is free to agree a pre-contract with clubs from January if no extension is agreed, finalised and signed.

Thomas Tuchel is remaining calm over the situation which is being left to the club's hierarchy, Rudiger and his representatives.

But Chelsea, who are already running out of time, have been handed a fresh blow in their attempts of keeping Rudiger after Real Madrid and Bayern Munich signalled their willingness to match Rudiger's £200,000-a-week wage demands, as per the latest reports issued by the Athletic.

Rudiger is currently earning around £100,000-a-week and wants a significant pay-rise.

Rudiger does want to remain in west London but it is now down to Chelsea to increase their salary offer to the centre-back, otherwise he has several options elsewhere to choose from to join next summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are close to finalising a long-term contract for Andreas Christensen. They are also expected to make another move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde after failing to land him during the summer window.

