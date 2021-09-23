Report: Bayern Munich Register Interest in Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

German giants Bayern Munich are the latest club to register interest in Chelsea's central defender Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

The German defender has been a Chelsea player since 2017 when he joined from Roma.

In his four years at the club, Rudiger has played a total of 156 matches, and he was a vital part of the squad that lifted the Champions league trophy in May 2021.

As per Goal, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are considering a move for the German defender, ahead of next season.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are two sides that have also already registered interest in Rudiger, as the Chelsea star will be out of contract in summer of 2022.

Chelsea are keen to keep hold of the 28-year-old, prioritising him and Andreas Christensen as they deal with organising contract extensions.

According to reports, Bayern have been in contact with Rudiger's agent and brother, Sahr Senesie, but talks are in the very early stages.

Julian Nagelsmann sees Rudiger as a fitting replacement for Niklas Sule, should he choose to leave the Allianz Arena next summer.

This summer's transfer window saw Chelsea take a leading interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, whose competition Rudiger will be aware of.

Should Chelsea make a move for the defender in January, Rudiger's position in the starting 11 could be in question, especially given the competition he already faces with the up-and-coming Trevoh Chalobah.

However, for the mean time, Rudiger would be happy to stay at Chelsea, should the club cater to his contract demands.

