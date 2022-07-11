Skip to main content

Report: Bayern Munich Says Chelsea Linked Defender Dayot Upamecano Is Not For Sale

As the race heats up between Chelsea and Bayern Munich for Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt, Chelsea looks to lose out on yet another needed centre-back.

 According to Florian Plettenberg, the German champions Bayern Munch has said that young French defender Dayot Upamecano is not for sale, leaving Chelsea to yet another dead end.

Dayot Upamecano

Upamencano only joined the German champions last season and is contracted at the club until 2026. The 23-year-old has then become a regular starter for Bayern Munich, making 38 appearances in his first season. 

After the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, Chelsea is in the search of at least two new centre-backs. The Blues have already agreed on personal terms with Nathan Ake but are yet to agree on a fee for the Dutchmen. 

Chelsea is currently battling Bayern Munich for their first choice signing De Ligt. Both sides are yet to submit official bids but have been in contact with the Dutch defender and Juventus to try to come to an agreement.

Matthijs De Ligt

Juventus will look for £70-80 million if either side looks to take De Ligt away from the Italian side. Currently, it seems like the German side is leading the race to sign the Dutch defender but nothing is confirmed yet.

