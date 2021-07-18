Report: Bayern Munich Set €90M Valuation for Chelsea Target Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich have set their price for Chelsea target Kingsley Coman, according to reports.

Previous reports have linked the winger with a move to Chelsea.

As per L'Equipe via Get Football News France, Bayern Munich have set a €90 million asking price for the winger.

Chelsea are looking into the feasibility of making a swap deal for Coman happen, with Callum Hudson-Odoi being proposed to the Germans.

The French winger has attracted much Premier League interest with Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all monitioring the situation.

However, new Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann would like to keep Coman this summer.

Thomas Tuchel is said to be a big fan of Coman, a player that he 'admires' and the Blues hierarchy could be set to back the German with the signing if a deal can be struck.

With talks over an extension at Munich in 'standstill', Coman could look to move on and upgrade his pay packet by moving to London.

The German club have set a huge €90 million asking price for the winger, a fee that Chelsea are unlikely to meet despite their interest.

Instead, the Blues could look to offer 20-year-old Hudson-Odoi, who has previously attracted interest from Bayern Munich.

Despite the rumours, Chelsea youngster Hudson-Odoi is 'determined to stay at the club' this summer so a deal for Coman could be off the table.



