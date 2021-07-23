Report: Bayern Munich Want to Keep Lewandowski 'At All Costs' Amid Chelsea interest

The German club want to keep their star man.

Bayern Munich want to keep Polish star Robert Lewandowski despite Chelsea's interest in the forward, according to reports.

With two years left on his current deal at the Allianz Arena, the Poland international is being monitored by several top clubs across Europe, including Chelsea.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, the German club want to keep Lewandowski 'at all costs' and it will take an 'extraordinary amount of money' to convince Bayern to sell.

According to reports, the striker is keen for 'one last adventure' before his career ends but Bayern Munich are hoping the striker signs a new contract.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has a close relationship with the Poland international's agent Zahavi, with both living in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The Blues have a long standing interest in Lewandowski, who broke the Bundeliga goal record last season as he scored his 41st in the final minutes of the last game of the Bundesliga season.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving.

"But, we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

