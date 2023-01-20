Skip to main content
Report: Bayern Munich 'Watching' Kai Havertz

It has been reported that Bayern Munich are weighing up a move for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz next summer.

This upcoming summer is set to be a mass exodus at Stamford Bridge, based on the amount of younger players that have been brought in under Todd Boehly's ownership. One of those players who may depart is Kai Havertz if recent reports are to be believed. 

Florian Plettenberg, one of the premier reporters on the Bundesliga, suggested this as a potential move this coming summer. 

Kai Havertz
According to Plettenberg, the German club are watching the forward's situation at Chelsea 'very closely', given the number of forwards that have recently joined the club. 

Bayern are hopeful of doing a deal for a fee somewhere between £35-£52 million, though it remains to be seen if the Blues are willing to sanction an exit for Havertz and what the fee would be if they are. 

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Bayern while he was at Bayer Leverkusen, so it is hardly a surprise that they would still hold an interest in him. Given how his time at Stamford Bridge has gone, it would not be a shock if Havertz looked to return to a league he has flourished in before. 

