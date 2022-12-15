Report: Bayern Munich Weighing Up Move For Christian Pulisic
Bayern Munich are reported to be weighing up a possible move for Christian Pulisic from Chelsea. Pulisic would likely be open to a move away from Chelsea in January as game time has been limited this season.
Munich are without Sadio Mane due to the injury that kept him out of the World Cup, and are looking at the possibility of bringing in a player to lessen the burden of that injury on the squad.
Pulisic is an option for the German club.
According to DiMarzio, Bayern Munich could go for Christian Pulisic as they look for some cover to deal with the injury of Sadio Mane which kept him out of the World Cup.
Pulisic had an impressive World Cup for the USA, and Chelsea may look at now as a good time to cash in on the winger.
The American has had a hit and miss period at Chelsea and may be open to a return to Germany where he had some of the best form of his career.
An obstacle could be whether Pulisic still has loyalties to Borussia Dortmund, but Chelsea are likely to sell and the winger is likely to leave.
Bayern have also been looking at a possible move for Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach and will be available on a free transfer next summer.
