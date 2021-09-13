Report: Bayern Munich 'Working' to Sign Chelsea's Timo Werner in January

September 13, 2021
Report: Bayern Munich 'Working' to Sign Timo Werner in January

More rumours.
Author:
Publish date:

Bayern Munich are looking to sign Chelsea striker Timo Werner and a deal could happen as soon as January, according to reports.

The striker has previously been linked with a move to the Bundesliga Champions.

As per Football Insider, Bayern Munich are 'already working on signing Timo Werner next year and a January deal is a possibility'.

Werner cover

Sources told Football Insider that the German club 'remain very keen' and 'could even land Werner in the winter window'.

With Robert Lewandowski on the verge of turning 33, the Bavarian club are looking to provide 'cover and competition' for the Polish striker, who was previously linked with Chelsea.

Werner's name has been discussed at the Bundesliga side since Julian Nagelsmann's arrival, and should they fail to land Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, Werner is the choice to lead the Bavarian line.

Havertz Werner

Werner's agent previously confirmed reports that the forward rejected an approach from Bayern Munich.

What did Werner's agent say?

“You can’t rule out anything, but if I had to assess it at the moment, then I would say very clearly that Timo will stay at Chelsea. He feels comfortable there. A move will not be an issue in the foreseeable future.

“Some top clubs from Europe wanted him. FC Bayern was there too. But in the end Timo decided on Chelsea,

“Julian let Timo play in a different position at Leipzig. A bit like Thomas Müller at Bayern. Julian and Timo appreciate each other. Of course, I don’t yet know what will happen in three or four years. Football is fast moving.” said Werner's agent.

sipa_32355215
