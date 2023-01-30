Report: Benfica And Chelsea Close To Agreement For Enzo Fernandez

Benfica and Chelsea are now getting closer to an agreement for Enzo Fernandez, the deal is becoming increasingly close to being completed and fully agreed between the clubs.

Chelsea have risen the offer in recent hours and it has gone above the original €120million Benfica originally wanted. Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali did not want to leave Portugal without getting a deal done.

There is real confidence that Chelsea can complete the deal now, and there is an expectance it could be fully agreed today.

Benfica and Chelsea are close to an agreement for Enzo Fernandez. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Duncan Castles of the Times, Chelsea and Benfica are set to agree a fee for Enzo Fernandez, and it is expected to be worth around €130million overall.

The payments are to be paid in installments which was the route many felt Chelsea would try to go down due to the FFP regulations.

Benfica are expected to accept the offer in the coming hours after taking some time to deliberate. There is real confidence within Chelsea that a deal can be done.

Personal terms are agreed between Chelsea and Enzo since the beginning of the month so they will not be a problem when it comes to the deal, it is now entirely up to Benfica's decision.

It has been an unprecedented January transfer window for Chelsea with the money spent and player's they've signed, but it will be the cherry on top of the cake if they can land Enzo Fernandez.

