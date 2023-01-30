Report: Benfica Deliberate Over Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez Offer

Benfica do not want to lose Enzo Fernandez, but the offer that has been put forward by Chelsea for the player now might just be too much for the club to turn down.

Chelsea are willing to pay the fee Benfica originally wanted for Enzo, which is in the region of €120million.

Benfica are currently discussing whether to accept the bid internally at the moment, and a decision is not expected until the next few hours.

Benfica are deciding whether to accept Chelsea's bid for Enzo Fernandez. IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

According to Gaston Edul, Benfica are currently deliberating over whether they should accept the €120million bid for Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.

It is the bid Benfica have always wanted, but there is still some push back from the Portuguese club. It's not currently certain that they will definitely accept the offer.

Enzo has been the top target for Chelsea throughout the whole window and that may be why they never fully went for Moises Caicedo.

Enzo Fernandez did not train for Benfica today. IMAGO / Focus Images

There is confidence in the Chelsea camp that the deal can happen but there is no agreement yet. The final decision lies in the hands of what Benfica think is correct for them.

Enzo wants the move to Chelsea and did not train for the club today in order to push through a move. Personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

The deal is very much active and the decision is expected from Benfica in the coming hours.

