Report: Benfica Intend To Keep Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are insisting on signing Enzo Fernandez in the final days of the window, but Benfica have not yet changed their stance.

Benfica may be sick of the sight of Chelsea at the negotiation table at this stage, but they will have to endure one more attempt from them to sign Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea are going to try again before the window closes and are reportedly ready to pay the €120million release clause.

Benfica still do not want to lose the player and intend on keeping him until at least the summer.

According to Gaston Edul, Benfica intend to keep Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez, and they are insisting Chelsea pay the release clause.

Chelsea are expected to bid for Enzo tomorrow but are currently working out a way to try and sign him without paying the release clause.

The player wants the move but will not push to leave after doing so the last time Chelsea tried to sign him.

Benfica at the moment are insisting Chelsea pay the release clause and are not willing to lose the player for below that fee. They are even still reluctant to lose the player if the release clause is met.

Enzo is the number one target for Chelsea in midfield and it's a position they've wanted to strengthen in since day one of the window. It would be seen as a perfect window if they were to secure the signing.

The deal is expected to progress tomorrow with a bid thought to be currently getting prepared by Chelsea. It will then be up to Benfica to decide whether to allow the player to leave.

