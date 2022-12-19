Skip to main content
Report: Benfica Join Race For Chelsea Target Jhon Duran

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Report: Benfica Join Race For Chelsea Target Jhon Duran

Benfica have joined the race to sign Chelsea target Jhon Duran.

Benfica are very well known for producing and signing young players and selling them on for a bigger profit, and they are looking to add another badge to their cap by signing Jhon Duran.

In recent years Benfica have sold both Joao Felix and Darwin Nunez for significant profit, and have always been a team who made a great amount of money from smart player sales.

Jhon Duran is a target for the Portuguese club, who Chelsea have also been keeping an eye on.

Jhon Duran

Benfica are interested in Chelsea target Jhon Duran.

According to Record in Portugal, Benfica have joined the race to sign Chicago Fire striker Jhon Duran. The player has interest from both Chelsea and Liverpool already.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea have been on a spree of signing young players who can boost the squad and team for years to come lately, and Duran has been one of the players on the list for the Blue's.

Benfica are reported to want to sign Jhon Duran in January amid interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Duran has eight goals and three assists in 28 games for Chicago Fire this season at 19-years old, and has been impressive since his debut earlier this year.

Chelsea are not known to have made a concrete offer for Duran as of yet, and will have to keep an eye on Benfica's interest if they do want the player.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Malang Sarr
Transfer News

'We Will Work On It' - Malang Sarr's Agent On Future

By Stephen Smith
Denis Zakaria
Media

'I'm Still Positive' - Denis Zakaria On Future

By Stephen Smith
Alejandro Garnacho
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Attempted To Sign Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante Is Likely To Leave Chelsea In June

By Dylan McBennett
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Continue To Monitor Lyon Defender Malo Gusto

By Dylan McBennett
Edson Alvarez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Want To Sign Two New Midfielders

By Dylan McBennett
Ismael Bennacer
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool To Meet With Entourage Of Chelsea Target Ismael Bennacer

By Dylan McBennett
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Remain Interested In Chelsea Target Frenkie De Jong

By Dylan McBennett