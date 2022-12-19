Report: Benfica Join Race For Chelsea Target Jhon Duran

Benfica are very well known for producing and signing young players and selling them on for a bigger profit, and they are looking to add another badge to their cap by signing Jhon Duran.

In recent years Benfica have sold both Joao Felix and Darwin Nunez for significant profit, and have always been a team who made a great amount of money from smart player sales.

Jhon Duran is a target for the Portuguese club, who Chelsea have also been keeping an eye on.

Benfica are interested in Chelsea target Jhon Duran. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

According to Record in Portugal, Benfica have joined the race to sign Chicago Fire striker Jhon Duran. The player has interest from both Chelsea and Liverpool already.

Chelsea have been on a spree of signing young players who can boost the squad and team for years to come lately, and Duran has been one of the players on the list for the Blue's.

Benfica are reported to want to sign Jhon Duran in January amid interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Duran has eight goals and three assists in 28 games for Chicago Fire this season at 19-years old, and has been impressive since his debut earlier this year.

Chelsea are not known to have made a concrete offer for Duran as of yet, and will have to keep an eye on Benfica's interest if they do want the player.

