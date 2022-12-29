Report: Benfica Make Statement On Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez name has been everywhere in recent days in the media, and it will no doubt have been hard for his parent club Benfica to deal with. They do not want to lose the player in January.

The Portuguese club have always maintained they want Enzo until June, but they will have no choice but to sell him if the release clause of £120million is met.

Benfica have today made an official statement regarding Fernandez and denied circulating quotes from Rui Costa.

Benfica have made a statement regarding the future of Enzo Fernandez IMAGO / Insidefoto

As reports by Fabrizio Romano, Benfica have come out with a statement to set the record straight regarding the Enzo Fernandez situation with so many conflicting reports at the moment.

In the statement, the club said the following, “We insist saying that our intention is to keep Enzo here until the end of the season”.

“Benfica clarify that our president Rui Costa never spoke to DAZN about the situation of Enzo Fernández”.

The second part of the statement refers to a quote that was allegedly given to DAZN by Rui Costa about Enzo Fernandez. The alleged quote read the following.

“We don’t want to give up Enzo Fernandez in January, but we are willing to please the boy in the event of a €120 million offer".

Chelsea are still negotiating a deal for Enzo Fernandez as things stand, but it looks increasingly likely that it is going to have to be a summer deal as opposed to a January deal.

