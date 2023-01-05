Report: Benfica Manager Roger Schmidt Speaks On Enzo Fernandez Situation

The situation surrounding Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea and Benfica is beginning to take a sour turn. Benfica are becoming increasingly unhappy with how Chelsea have approached the situation.

Negotiations have come to a stop between the clubs and it now looks like Enzo is set to stay in Portugal. The player is unhappy, but Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has blamed Chelsea for sending the midfielder mixed signals.

It now looks as though any chance of a deal happening is impossible.

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has said Benfica feel disrespected over Enzo Fernandez IMAGO / Moritz Müller

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has been speaking about the situation surrounding Enzo Fernandez and Chelsea. He is less than impressed with Chelsea.

Speaking on the situation, Schmidt had this to say, "There is a club that wants him, they tried to attract him, but they know that they can only have him if they pay the clause."

"It's disrespectful to all of us, to Benfica, they're driving the player crazy, they pretend they want to pay the clause and then they want to negotiate."

The situation does not reflect well on Chelsea what so ever, especially on Todd Boehly's new recruitment team at the club.

Chelsea's relationship with Benfica now seems broken and there seems to be very little chance of them being able to come to an agreement on Enzo Fernandez after this falling out.

For now Enzo will stay at Benfica, and there does not look like there will be any change in that situation until the summer.

Read More Chelsea Stories: