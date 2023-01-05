Skip to main content
Report: Benfica Manager Roger Schmidt Speaks On Enzo Fernandez Situation

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Report: Benfica Manager Roger Schmidt Speaks On Enzo Fernandez Situation

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has today spoken out about the situation surrounding his player Enzo Fernandez and Chelsea, and he was less than complimentary about the English side.

The situation surrounding Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea and Benfica is beginning to take a sour turn. Benfica are becoming increasingly unhappy with how Chelsea have approached the situation.

Negotiations have come to a stop between the clubs and it now looks like Enzo is set to stay in Portugal. The player is unhappy, but Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has blamed Chelsea for sending the midfielder mixed signals.

It now looks as though any chance of a deal happening is impossible.

Enzo Fernandez

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has said Benfica feel disrespected over Enzo Fernandez

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has been speaking about the situation surrounding Enzo Fernandez and Chelsea. He is less than impressed with Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking on the situation, Schmidt had this to say, "There is a club that wants him, they tried to attract him, but they know that they can only have him if they pay the clause."

"It's disrespectful to all of us, to Benfica, they're driving the player crazy, they pretend they want to pay the clause and then they want to negotiate."

The situation does not reflect well on Chelsea what so ever, especially on Todd Boehly's new recruitment team at the club. 

Chelsea's relationship with Benfica now seems broken and there seems to be very little chance of them being able to come to an agreement on Enzo Fernandez after this falling out.

For now Enzo will stay at Benfica, and there does not look like there will be any change in that situation until the summer.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Mohammed Kudus
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Mohammed Kudus

By Dylan McBennett
Benoit Badiashile
Transfer News

Report: Benoit Badiashile To Chelsea Could Be Announced Soon

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Moises Caicedo Could Become A Real Target For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Pursuit Of Enzo Fernandez Has Now Stopped

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Enzo Fernandez Move To Chelsea Has COLLAPSED

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Must Pay The Release Clause For Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: No Agreement Between Benfica And Chelsea For Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
Marcus Thuram
Transfer News

EXCLUSIVE: Inter Milan Lead Race For Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram

By Dylan McBennett