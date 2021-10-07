    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Benfica's Stance on Chelsea Target Darwin Nunez Revealed Amid European Interest

    Not in January.
    Author:

    Benfica's stance on Darwin Nunez has been revealed after the striker has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea in Janaury, according to reports.

    The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Thomas Tuchel's side as the Blues are considered frontrunners for the Uruguayan.

    And now his club Benfica's stance has been revealed, as per Record via Sport Witness.

    sipa_35329865

    The report states that it is 'certain' that the Portuguese club 'will not accept to sell' Nunez in January.

    The forward, however, has a release clause of €150 million. If Chelsea were to meet this, Benfica would be powerless and he could leave for London.

    However, it is unlikely that the Blues will smash their transfer record for an unproven youngster, especially with their strength in depth in the forward areas.

    sipa_35329784

    What has been said about Nunez's future?

    His agent previously said: “Darwin is ready to play in any team on the globe.

    “Various top-level teams have contacted us, but for the moment the head is on continuing and growing with Benfica and with the Uruguayan national team: this is how important things will come.

    “He’s focused on Benfica. He wants to repay the trust they have placed in him and win titles this season."

    He netted 12 goals and assisted 14 times last season, an impressive record which is catching the attention of several clubs, including Chelsea.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35329859
    Transfer News

    Report: Benfica's Stance on Chelsea Target Darwin Nunez Revealed Amid European Interest

    32 seconds ago
    sipa_35197798
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Make Kepa Arrizabalaga Transfer Decision Amid Lazio Interest

    40 minutes ago
    pjimage (24)
    News

    When Christian Pulisic Could Make His Chelsea Return Following Ankle Injury

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34681833
    News

    Tammy Abraham: Jose Mourinho Played 'Big Impact' in Chelsea Exit for AS Roma

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35329865
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Face Competiton From European Rivals for Benfica Star

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35197798
    News

    Report: The Condition Chelsea Must Meet for Kepa Arrizabalaga's Move to Lazio Revealed Amid Loan Interest

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35373068
    News

    Chelsea's Timo Werner Reveals Reason for Switching Agent & Rubbishes Bayern Munich Rumours

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35374378
    Features/Opinions

    Rating Chelsea's Start to 2021/22 Campaign: More to Come From Thomas Tuchel's Side

    3 hours ago