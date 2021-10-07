Report: Benfica's Stance on Chelsea Target Darwin Nunez Revealed Amid European Interest

Benfica's stance on Darwin Nunez has been revealed after the striker has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea in Janaury, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Thomas Tuchel's side as the Blues are considered frontrunners for the Uruguayan.

And now his club Benfica's stance has been revealed, as per Record via Sport Witness.

The report states that it is 'certain' that the Portuguese club 'will not accept to sell' Nunez in January.

The forward, however, has a release clause of €150 million. If Chelsea were to meet this, Benfica would be powerless and he could leave for London.

However, it is unlikely that the Blues will smash their transfer record for an unproven youngster, especially with their strength in depth in the forward areas.

What has been said about Nunez's future?

His agent previously said: “Darwin is ready to play in any team on the globe.

“Various top-level teams have contacted us, but for the moment the head is on continuing and growing with Benfica and with the Uruguayan national team: this is how important things will come.

“He’s focused on Benfica. He wants to repay the trust they have placed in him and win titles this season."

He netted 12 goals and assisted 14 times last season, an impressive record which is catching the attention of several clubs, including Chelsea.



