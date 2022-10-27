Report: Benjamin Sesko's Agent Spotted With Todd Boehly Amid Chelsea Interest

Chelsea are close to signing one RB Leipzig player in the shape of Christopher Nkunku, with the deal nearing the final stages, but they could be making small moves towards signing another who hasn't even kicked a ball for the club yet.

Benjamin Sesko signed for Leipzig from Salzburg on a pre-contract agreement in the summer for next summer, but the Slovenian may not end up even kicking a ball for the German club.

Chelsea are interested, and Todd Boehly may already be making moves.

Benjamin Sesko is a target for Chelsea. IMAGO / GEPA pictures

The agent of Benjamin Sesko was spotted with Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali in a room while Chelsea took on Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Elvis Basanovic spoke to Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali during the game, but it is not confirmed that the trio were speaking about the striker. Chelsea made approaches for Sesko in the summer, but ended up missing out as he signed for Leipzig.

Manchester United will rival Chelsea if they decide to go for Sesko, with the red's having heavy interest in the 19-year old. The player may not even end up playing for Leipzig, due to the large influx of interest in his signature.

Sesko is one of the most highly rated young strikers in the game, and the price tag should he leave Leipzig will significantly higher than the £20million he signed for.

