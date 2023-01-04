Report: Benoit Badiashile Has Passed His Chelsea Medical

Chelsea are now moving closer to announcing Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile as a new addition to the squad after the Frenchman completed his medical in London this morning.

This comes after new signing Andrey Santos completed his medical for Chelsea yesterday. There could be a double announcement by the club which would certainly drive up some commercial value.

Benoit Badiashile is seen as Chelsea's alternative to Josko Gvardiol.

Benoit Badiashile has passed his medical ahead of his move to Chelsea. IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Nathan Gissing, Benoit Badiashile has completed his medical at Chelsea ahead of his move from Monaco.

Chelsea wanted Badiashile straight away after the price for Josko Gvardiol rose after the World Cup. Badiashile is seen as a cheaper option but not so much a player who is far from the level of quality of Gvardiol.

Badiashile will cost Chelsea €38million and is now set to be announced by the club in the coming hours after the official confirmation he had completed a medical.

The Frenchman has represented his country twice at senior level, and is viewed as the long-term successor to Thiago Silva who is expected to retire in the coming months.

It's another sign of the investment Todd Boehly is ready to give at Chelsea, and the third signing they're expected to complete in this window. Enzo Fernandez is being worked on to become the fourth as things happen right now.

