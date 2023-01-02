Report: Benoit Badiashile Is In London For Chelsea Medical

Chelsea yesterday fully agreed a deal to sign Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile on a 6.5-year deal, and he has today landed in London to undergo is medical. The deal is now very close to being done.

Badiashile became a priority target for Chelsea after Josko Gvardiol's price tag began to rise after the World Cup. Chelsea moved quick and wrapped up the deal. Badiashile is a bargain of a signing.

All that is left in the deal now is the medical and contract signing.

Benoit Badiashile is in London ahead of his Chelsea medical. IMAGO / ANP

According to Bobby Vincent, Benoit Badiashile is currently in London ready to undergo his Chelsea medical as he looks to finalise his move from Monaco.

The deal will cost Chelsea €38million in total, which can be considered a real bargain for a young centre-back in today's game. It is a lot cheaper than Josko Gvardiol's €100million price tag.

Badiashile is set to be the defensive partner of French compatriot Wesley Fofana, who like Badiashile signed a long term 7-year contract at the club.

The French defender was signed to deal with the inevitable retirement of Thiago Silva, who is now 38-years old and is unlikely to extend for more than a year if he even does agree to extend at all.

It is another example of Todd Boehly being ready to commit funds to Chelsea, and another really impressive signing that improves the squad in a key area.

