Report: Benoit Badiashile To Chelsea Could Be Announced Soon

The deal to bring Benoit Badiashile to Chelsea from Monaco is now completed, and all that is left in the deal is now the announcement by Chelsea to make it official,

Benoit Badiashile to Chelsea can now be considered a done deal after the medical was completed and the contracts were signed by the player. All that is left now is the announcement by the clubs.

Chelsea have signed Badiashile to a 6.5-year deal. The French defender is expected to be the successor to Thiago Silva who is expected to retire within the next year due to his age.

Badiashile was signed as an alternative to Josko Gvardiol, who's price tag kept rising after the World Cup.

Benoit Badiashile to Chelsea is set to be announced soon.

According to Fabrizio Romano, all that is left to do in the Benoit Badiashile deal now is to announce it. The deal is done with the medicals passed, and the clubs now only need to announce it to make it official.

Badiashile will cost Chelsea €38million, which is a lot lower than the €100million fee the English club were being quoted for Josko Gvardiol.

Chelsea rate Badiashile highly, but there are a few doubts over his ability to adapt to the Premier League immediately. 

Many have highlighted that the player does have mistakes, but they are to be expected in a player so young.

The Blue's will know what they have signed and will be adamant they can stamp whatever faults Badiashile has in his game out over the next few years. It's an exciting signing for Chelsea, and it's due to be announced very soon.

