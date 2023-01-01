Report: Benoit Badiashile To Chelsea Is A Done Deal

Chelsea have completed the signing of Benoit Badiashile from Monaco subject to a medical. The French defender will join Chelsea after a full agreement was reached.

The Blue's turned their attention to Badiashile when Josko Gvardiol's price rose after the World Cup, and have saved a lot of money in signing the Frenchman.

Badiashile will sign a 6.5 year deal to become a Chelsea player.

Benoit Badiashile to Chelsea is now a done deal. IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

According to Fabrizio Romano, Benoit Badiashile to Chelsea is now a complete done deal. A full agreement has been reached between the two clubs, and it has been given the infamous,"Here We Go".

Badiashile will fly to London tonight and is expected to complete his medical tomorrow, before signing his contract to become a Chelsea player.

Chelsea also completed the signing of Andrey Santos from Vasco Da Gama today so it would be no surprise to see both players unveiled on the same day.

Badiashile was a target for Chelsea, but they turned their attention on the Monaco defender fully after they deemed Josko Gvardiol's price tag to be too high.

The final fee for the Monaco defender is €38million, which in today's market is a small price to pay for someone so talented.

Chelsea have completed another signing, and they've also added a young defender who at 21-years old can lead the backline for another ten years to come.

