Report: Besiktas 'Aren't Ready' to Sign Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi on Permanent Transfer

Turkish League side Besiktas are not willing to sign Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi on a permanent transfer at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Belgian has been on loan in Istanbul since the start of the season and has been fairly impressive, scoring 12 goals in 34 apperances.

As per DH in Belgium, via Sport Witness, Besiktas are not considering making the loan move permanent.

imago1010795990h

They list money as the first reason as those in charge of the Turkish side 'aren't ready to consent to such a large financial effort' to seal Batshuayi's transfer.

This means that the star would 'return to the start', in other words his parent Club Chelsea.

This is a scenario that is ‘not reassuring’ for the Blues, who are currently in the process of selling the Club after Roman Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK Government.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Batshuayi has not scored in the Turkish cup or European competitions for Besiktas, perhaps adding fuel to their reasoning behind not wanting to sign him on a permanent deal.

imago1010444644h

It would be a miracle to see Batshuayi return to Chelsea and fight for a starting place due to the sheer volume of options and quality that the Blues have upfront.

Adding on to this, Armando Broja is impressing out on loan at Southampton and would likely be ahead of the Belgian in the pecking order when both return from their spells away from Chelsea.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Batshuayi after a series of loan spells away from Chelsea saw him venture to Dortmund, Valencia, Crystal Palace and now Besiktas.

He will be looking to get his career back on track one way or another, with the next move proving to be vital ahead of the 2022 World Cup in December.

imago1010608629h (2)
