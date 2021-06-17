Report: Besiktas Loan Bid for Tammy Abraham Rejected

He may be leaving London but Turkey is not his destination.

Chelsea have snubbed Turkish giants Besiktas' approach for forward Tammy Abraham, according to reports in Turkey.

The striker has fallen out of favour under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea and with the Blues triggering an extension in Olivier Giroud's contract, it looks likely that Abraham will leave the club this summer.

Despite rarely featuring since Frank Lampard's departure in February, the striker finished the season as Chelsea's joint second highest goalscorer in the Premier League, just one behind Jorginho.

In 32 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last season, Abraham scored on 12 ocassions.

However, the lack of game time towards the back end of the season for the striker has seen him miss out on Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020.

As reported by Turkish newspaper Sabah via Sport Witness, Besiktas are in the market for a new striker after Vincent Aboubakar left the club to sign for Al Nassr.

The report also claims that the Blues have declined Besiktas' offer to loan the striker for a season.

With reports emerging that Chelsea are in the market for another striker, it looks like Abraham's time at Chelsea is set to come to an end.

One player who has been heavily linked to the Blues in recent days is Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, with the Norwegian admitting that it is his 'dream' to win the Champions League.

Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane have also been linked with Chelsea since the Champions League final if Haaland is unavailable this summer, but the Blues will be keen to offload Abraham before bringing in another forward.

