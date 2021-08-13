Report: Besiktas Reach Michy Batshuayi Agreement Ahead of Chelsea Departure

Besiktas have reached an agreement 'on everything' with Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, according to reports in Turkey.

The striker is set to leave the club following the signing of Romelu Lukaku.

As per Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Besiktas have reached an agreement with Batshuayi and are in contact with Chelsea over the forward.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The two clubs have made 'great progress' and a final meeting is scheduled to be held next week.

Besiktas and Chelsea are discussing both loan and permanent deal options as Batshuayi is waiting for the clubs to come to an agreement after terms have been settled between the player and club.

It was previously reported that Batshuayi was set for a move to Besiktas' Turkish rivals Trabzonspor.



The Belgian featured for Belgium at Euro 2020 after spending last season on loan at Crystal Palace, who Chelsea face on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Since swapping Marseille for Chelsea in 2016, Batshuayi has bagged 25 goals and six assists in 77 outings across competitions in west London and won the Premier League in his first season in England.

However, after failing to secure a spot in the first-team, the striker underwent loan stints at Borussia Dortmund and Valencia before returning to the Premier League to join Palace on loan for two seasons in 2019.

An exit from Stamford Bridge could bode well for all parties, with Chelsea looking to generate further revenue to help them in pursuit of their targets this summer.

