Report: Billy Gilmour Set To Sign For Norwich City

Report: Billy Gilmour Set For Norwich Loan Move

Norwich have won the race for the impressive youngster.
Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is set to complete a season-long loan move to newly promoted Norwich City next week, according to reports.

Several clubs across the Premier League were interested in loaning Gilmour after an impressive competitive international debut for his country - being voted Man of the Match in matchday two of Euro 2020.

However, it appears that Norwich have won the race for the midfielder, as per The Athletic.

Gilmour has found game time limited this season.

It is understood that Norwich is Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea's preferred destination for Gilmour as the Canaries Head Coach was in charge of Borussia Dortmund's second team at the same time Tuchel managed the first team.

As well as the good relationship between the two coaches, Norwich play a version of the 'double six' midfield pairing that Tuchel has discussed during his time at Chelsea, a system that he deploys with two of N'golo Kante, Jorginho or Mateo Kovacic.

The Athletic continues to report that Tuchel believes a move to Norwich will prepare Gilmour for a return to Stamford Bridge next summer.

Tuchel believes a loan move will see Gilmour ready to return to Chelsea next season

Norwich are in the market for a midfielder, with Oliver Skipp returning to Tottenham Hotspur after a successful loan spell in the Championship.

The deal is likely to be completed next week as Gilmour is allowed to undergo a medical once he finishes his period of self-isolation on Wednesday.

With the Scotsman's contract set to expire in two years, the Blues could be set to extend Gilmour's contract before any loan move is confirmed.

