Report: Billy Gilmour Set For Permanent Move To Brighton

Billy Gilmour Set For Permanent Move To Brighton

Chelsea are ready to let promising young midfielder Billy Gilmour leave the club, with Brighton closing in on the player's signature.
Amidst the news that Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea have "no one left" in midfield due to the injury proneness of N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovacic, Gilmour's likely departure has many Chelsea fans scratching their heads, both in confusion and frustration.

Gilmour was surprisingly given a squad number before the Blues' game against Southampton with the Scot subsequently placed on the bench last night, but he didn't get on the pitch.

Tuchel painted a picture of disappointment in his post-match press conference when he spoke to BT Sport, saying the club have to find solutions with the injury crisis in the centre of the park.

Admittedly, it would be a risk to play Gilmour or Carney Chukwuemeka in the environment Chelsea currently find themselves in, but with just over a day left in the window, Gilmour leaving means the Blues have one less midfielder going into September.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Carney Chukwuemeka warming up pre-Southampton

Chelsea's loss is Brighton's gain in truth, with the Seagulls about to sign a real top talent that many thought would be the heartbeat of Chelsea's midfield for the next five to ten years.

Gilmour endured a rather underwhelming loan spell at Norwich City last season as the Canaries were relegated, but showed real promise at Chelsea under Frank Lampard's management - most notably in Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup in March 2020, followed by a Man of the Match performance in a 4-0 win over Everton later that week.

Billy Gilmour

Billy Gilmour

The Scotsman will follow two ex-Chelsea players to the Amex if this move goes through, after Levi Colwill - who joined Brighton this window on loan - and Tariq Lamptey, who has proved to be a fantastic player for Graham Potter's side since his transfer in January 2020.

