Report: Blues Boss Thomas Tuchel Would Preferably Take Napoli Centre Back Kalidou Koulibaly Over Defender Jules Kounde

After the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, Chelsea looks to sign two centre-backs minimum this summer to rebuild their limited defense.

According to Nathan Gissing, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel would rather take the more experienced Serie A defender Kalidou Koulibaly over the 23-year-old Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

IMAGO / Marco

As it seems like Matthijs De Ligt is swaying to join the German champions Bayern Munich, Chelsea now switches their attention to 31-year-old Koulably to bolster the Blue's defense for next season.

Koulablys agent has already met up with Todd Boehly and his team in London to discuss the potential signing of the Serie A defender.

The Blue's have made serious progress when trying to sign the Senegalese defender with reports coming out today saying a deal worth £40 million is close to being agreed upon.

Chelsea was reportedly close to signing Kounde at the very start of the transfer window but now, Sevilla has started to become frustrated with the Blue's indecisiveness on whether to sign the French defender or not.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Another centre-back Chelsea is close to agreeing on is Manchester City defender Nathan Ake. The Blues have agreed on personal terms with the Dutchmen as they look to resign the former Chelsea man.

It looks like Ake will cost Chelsea £40 million if Thomas Tuchel wants to sign a second Manchester City player, following the agreed deal of English international Raheem Sterling last week.

