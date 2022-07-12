Skip to main content

Report: Blues Boss Thomas Tuchel Would Preferably Take Napoli Centre Back Kalidou Koulibaly Over Defender Jules Kounde

After the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, Chelsea looks to sign two centre-backs minimum this summer to rebuild their limited defense.

According to Nathan Gissing, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel would rather take the more experienced Serie A defender Kalidou Koulibaly over the 23-year-old Jules Kounde from Sevilla. 

Kalidou Koulibaly

 As it seems like Matthijs De Ligt is swaying to join the German champions Bayern Munich, Chelsea now switches their attention to 31-year-old Koulably to bolster the Blue's defense for next season.

Koulablys agent has already met up with Todd Boehly and his team in London to discuss the potential signing of the Serie A defender. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Blue's have made serious progress when trying to sign the Senegalese defender with reports coming out today saying a deal worth £40 million is close to being agreed upon. 

Chelsea was reportedly close to signing Kounde at the very start of the transfer window but now, Sevilla has started to become frustrated with the Blue's indecisiveness on whether to sign the French defender or not.

Nathan Ake

Another centre-back Chelsea is close to agreeing on is Manchester City defender Nathan Ake. The Blues have agreed on personal terms with the Dutchmen as they look to resign the former Chelsea man. 

It looks like Ake will cost Chelsea £40 million if Thomas Tuchel wants to sign a second Manchester City player, following the agreed deal of English international Raheem Sterling last week.

                                          Read More Chelsea News

Cesar Azpilicueta Champions League Trophy
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Club Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Says He Wishes to Depart The Blues This Summer For A Move To Barcelona

By Connor Dossi-White3 hours ago
Serge Gnabry
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Consider Signing Bayern Munich & Former Arsenal Player Serge Gnabry This Summer

By Callum Baker-Ellis7 hours ago
Declan Rice Mason Mount
Transfer News

‘Gentleman’s Agreement’ - Pundit Thinks West Ham’s Declan Rice Will Join Chelsea Next Summer

By Callum Baker-Ellis8 hours ago
Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

Report: Everton Interested In Chelsea Duo Connor Gallagher And Armando Broja

By Stephen Smith8 hours ago
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry as Raphinha Alternatives

By Stephen Smith8 hours ago
Gabriel Slonina
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have 'Verbal Agreement' With Chicago Fire For Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina

By Stephen Smith9 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Transfer News

Report: Di Marzio Confirms Chelsea Want Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly Due to How Expensive Matthijs de Ligt & Milan Skriniar Are

By Callum Baker-Ellis9 hours ago
N'golo Kante
Transfer News

‘Very Influential for Them’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante Would Be a Great Signing For Arsenal Amid Links

By Callum Baker-Ellis10 hours ago