Report: Chelsea Target Erling Haaland Wants to Stay at Dortmund This Summer

Report: Blues Dealt Haaland Blow as Striker Wants to Stay at Dortmund

A blow for the Blues.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea target Erling Haaland wants to stay at Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel wants a new centre-forward this summer and they have targeted Haaland as the man to help Chelsea towards a title challenge.

As per Miguel Gutierrez via El Transistor, the striker wants to stay at Dortmund this summer despite interest from Chelsea.

Haaland 1

Previous reports have stated that Roman Abramovich is ready to fund the move but Dortmund aren't ready to let him go this year, and want Haaland for a further season.

It was believed that Haaland would be open to a move to Chelsea but the Blues have been dealt a blow by Gutierrez's report.

The 20-year-old has a  £68 million release clause that will become active next summer. Chelsea believed they could secure his signature this yeaar but his price-tag is at an eye-watering price of £150 million.

Haaland slanting

It seems that all the noise out of the German club at the moment points towards Haaland staying as Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has also insisted their plans are for Haaland to stay at the club.

"We are planning firmly with Erling for the new season."

However, if a bid is made this could all change.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

