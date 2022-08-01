Report: Blues Youngster Billy Gilmour Is Likely To Leave The Club This Summer

Scottish international Billy Gilmour broke onto the scene after displaying his talents at Chelsea's youth levels but is now likely to leave the Blues in search of game time.

After returning from his loan spell at Norwich City, Gilmour was relegated to the under 23s by Thomas Tuchel during the club's American pre-season tour.

The Scottish midfielder played 28 times last season for the Canaries which saw the side finish rock bottom of the Premier League.

According to Matt Law from the Daily Telegraph, Gilmour is likely to leave this summer with Everton being a potential club in mind.

Former Blues boss and current Everton manager Frank Lampard, has been keen on signing the young midfielder since the start of the summer transfer window.

Lampard gave Gilmour his first start for Chelsea back in August 2019 in an FA Cup fixture against Liverpool. The 21-year-old made a name for himself that day after running the Chelsea midfield, pocketing some of Liverpool's best players.

The Merseyside club has also looked at fellow teammate Ross Barkley to make a return to his boyhood club however the deal looks unlikely to happen now.

Barkley played for the Toffees for eight years before joining Chelsea back in the 2017/18 campaign.

The 28-year-old only saw two seasons of full game time before being sent out on loan to Aston Villa. Since then he has struggled to get into the Chelsea team, rarely seeing game time.

