Report: Boehly Plans to 'Re-Open' Chelsea's Dembele Talks Following Takeover

Todd Boehly is planing to re-open Chelsea's transfer negotiations with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele ahead of a potential free transfer in the summer, once the takeover of the club has been finalised.

The winger is set to depart the La Liga side when his contract expires, with a handful of clubs interested in the French international.

As per 90min, Chelsea's new owners are keen to sign Dembele in the summer.

The report states that Boehly's consortium are keen to sign the winger and re-open talks with the Barcelona star if he is still available after the takeover is complete.

However, there has been another twist in the takeover saga as concerns were raised by Government ministers on Monday about the structure of the sale and where the money would go.

This will see the sale delayed further, with Chelsea needing to finalise a deal by the end of the month when their current licence expires.

The Blues are restricted in their actions in the transfer market, unable to negotiate with any potential summer signings until the takeover is finalised.

Recent reports have stated that Dembele is tempted by offers to leave Spain, with Chelsea previously interested.

This comes after the Blues were linked with a move for the French international in January, before the club were listed for sale.

“He is a very good player when he is in his top level," Tuchel said of Dembele during the January transfer window.

"I am very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund. It was only one year, it should have been longer. I needed to leave and he decided to leave."

