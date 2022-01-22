Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Interested in €30M-Rated Stuttgart Left-Back Borna Sosa

Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa has attracted the interest of Chelsea this month, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel is on the hunt for a new wing-back in January after Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the season following knee surgery, while Reece James suffered a hamstring tear which has seen him just return to the grass earlier this week. 

Sergino Dest and Lucas Digne, who has now moved to Aston Villa, have both been options, however recalling Emerson Palmieri from Lyon is the preferred option. But the French side, despite being offered £3 million in compensation, are reluctant to let him leave before the end of the season. 

imago1009288923h

Sergino Dest remains an option this month, but who will they end up with, if anybody? Time is running out for the Blues ahead of the January 31 deadline.

imago1009104285h

As per Sky Germany, Chelsea have added another name to their list of possible left-back targets. Sosa, 24, has played 17 times this term which has seen him play in a variety of position, highlighting his versatility. 

He has played at left-back and right-midfield this season, but predominantly in left-midfield, as per Transfermarkt - 15 out of his 17 appearances. 

Read More

Aston Villa held talks before landing Digne, while Inter Milan are also reportedly keen on the Croatian.

imago1009032706h

Stuttgart are claimed to want around €30 million for the 24-year-old who has three more years left on his current deal.

Chelsea have just over a week to go until the January transfer window closes. Tuchel is hoping to make a signing this month, but there are no signs of any major movement at Stamford Bridge,.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009032695h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested in €30M-Rated Stuttgart Left-Back Borna Sosa

10 seconds ago
imago1009104696h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Wants January Transfer Signings

30 minutes ago
imago1007503907h
News

'Fullback Gang on the Mend' - Reece James and Ben Chilwell Provide Chelsea Fans With Fitness Updates

1 hour ago
imago1009228470h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Squad Disappointed Making Frustrations Difficult to Overcome

1 hour ago
imago1008594371h
News

Revealed: Why Chelsea Are Signing Dylan Williams From Derby County

2 hours ago
imago1009213687h
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel's Job at Chelsea Safe as Board Give Seal of Approval

2 hours ago
imago1009228417h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Training Plans for FA Cup & Club World Cup Next Month

3 hours ago
imago1009189136h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Chelsea Should Stick With Thomas Tuchel & Trust the Process Despite Dip in Form

3 hours ago