Report: Chelsea Interested in €30M-Rated Stuttgart Left-Back Borna Sosa

Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa has attracted the interest of Chelsea this month, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel is on the hunt for a new wing-back in January after Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the season following knee surgery, while Reece James suffered a hamstring tear which has seen him just return to the grass earlier this week.

Sergino Dest and Lucas Digne, who has now moved to Aston Villa, have both been options, however recalling Emerson Palmieri from Lyon is the preferred option. But the French side, despite being offered £3 million in compensation, are reluctant to let him leave before the end of the season.

As per Sky Germany, Chelsea have added another name to their list of possible left-back targets. Sosa, 24, has played 17 times this term which has seen him play in a variety of position, highlighting his versatility.

He has played at left-back and right-midfield this season, but predominantly in left-midfield, as per Transfermarkt - 15 out of his 17 appearances.

Aston Villa held talks before landing Digne, while Inter Milan are also reportedly keen on the Croatian.

Stuttgart are claimed to want around €30 million for the 24-year-old who has three more years left on his current deal.

Chelsea have just over a week to go until the January transfer window closes. Tuchel is hoping to make a signing this month, but there are no signs of any major movement at Stamford Bridge,.

